The Green Bay Packers may not have receiver Jordy Nelson for Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, but the return of Randall Cobb could be enough for Green Bay’s red-hot passing gameto survive the loss.

Nelson left the Packers’ 38-13 win over the New York Giants on a cart after taking a helmet to the back of his rib cage in the first half. He could have broken ribs or internal injuries, especially given the amount of pain he appeared to be in leaving the field.

Nelson caught an NFL-high 14 touchdown passes in 2016. He’d be a huge loss for the Packers against the Cowboys, the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed.

But Cobb’s re-emergence as a go-to target for Rodgers could help balance Nelson’s absence.

After missing two games to end 2016 with an ankle injury, Cobb exploded against the Giants, catching five passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns. He hauled in Rodgers’ incredible Hail Mary before half time, and his two touchdowns in the second half helped put the Giants away.

“We’re better with 18 on the field and he showed it tonight,” Rodgers said after the game.

Cobb has struggled to stay healthy since signing a $40 million deal back in 2015. He played all 16 games in 2015 and 13 in 2016, but he’s routinely gone into games dealing with an injury. The Packers gave him two games off to get healthy to end this season, and it paid off on Sunday night.

Cobb’s three touchdown catches tied Sterling Sharpe for the most in a playoff game in Packers history.

Nelson’s injury meant little against the Giants. Rodgers sliced and diced one of the best defenses in the NFL without him, throwing four touchdown passes over Green Bay’s final nine possessions. Nelson was hurt on the Packers’ fourth offensive series.

If Rodgers and Cobb can carve up the Giants without Nelson, there’s reason to think the Packers can stay hot without No. 87 against the Cowboys.