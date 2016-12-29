One final week remains in the 2016 NFL season, leaving just one game for every player to move up the leaderboard in the various statistical categories.

Here is a look at who is leading the NFL’s major stats entering Week 17:

Passing Yards

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees leads the league in passing yards by over 200 yards. He’s at 4,858, giving him a very good opportunity to reach 5,000 passing yards for the fifth time in his legendary NFL career.

There are only two other contenders capable of passing Brees: Kirk Cousins, with 4,630 passing yards; and Matt Ryan, with 4,613.

Passing Touchdowns

Four quarterbacks have thrown over 30 touchdown passes through 16 weeks, but Aaron Rodgers currently leads the pack with 36. He’s tossed 14 touchdowns without an interception over his last six games, and he has seven games with at least three passing scores.

Brees is second in the NFL with 35 touchdowns, while Ryan has 34. Philip Rivers is the fourth quarterback with over 3o touchdowns. He has 31.

Rushing Yards

Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott has officially run away with the rushing title. He’s carried 322 times for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns over his first 15 NFL games. The fourth overall pick also leads the NFL in runs over 20 yards (14) and first down rushes (91).

Four other players (Le’Veon Bell, DeMarco Murray, LeSean McCoy, David Johnson) have over 1,200 rushing yards, but no one is catching Elliott for the top spot.

Receiving Yards

Falcons receiver Julio Jones has led this category for much of the season, but injuries have opened the door for others. Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton now leads the NFL with 1,353 receiving yards, while Odell Beckham Jr. is second with 1,323.

It’s still not certain if Jones (1,313, third) will play in Week 17. Antonio Brown (1,284, fourth) won’t play on Sunday. Mike Evans, with 1,256 yards, could have a chance to get into the running in the season finale.

Yards from Scrimmage

Only two players have a legitimate shot at gaining the most yards from scrimmage. David Johnson currently leads the NFL with 2,074 yards from scrimmage (1,233 rushing, 841 receiving), while Elliott is in second with 1,994 (1,631 rushing, 363 receiving).

Johnson is more likely to play a significant role in Week 17, as Elliott and the Cowboys have nothing left to play for. Also, Johnson has gained at least 100 yards from scrimmage in all 15 games this season.

Sacks

The top of the sacks leaderboard features one name you’d expect and many others you wouldn’t. Reigning Super Bowl MVP Von Miller is second with 13.5 sacks, but second-year pass-rusher Vic Beasley of the Atlanta Falcons currently leads the NFL with 14.5. He has seven sacks over his last six games.

In third is Danielle Hunter, a third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings who has 12.0 sacks. In fourth is Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander, one of the most surprising players of the 2016 season. He has 11.5 sacks, despite coming into the year with nine sacks during his first nine NFL seasons. Others with 11.5 sacks include Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake and Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril.

Interceptions

The NFL’s leader in interceptions is cornerback Casey Hayward, who signed with the Chargers this offseason after spending his first four seasons with the Packers. He has a career-high seven interceptions. Not other player has more than five.

Six players have five interceptions: Raiders safety Reggie Nelson, Texans safety Quintin Demps, Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters and Giants safety Landon Collins. Hayward is also tied for the NFL lead in passes defended, with 20.