Former Buffalo Bills coach Rex Ryan broke his silence recently, talking about the team in not-so-nice terms and revealing what his future might hold.

Ryan, who went 15-16 with the Bills over two seasons, found himself fired before the team’s final game this year.

He just opened up in an interview with Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News:

“I wasn’t real lucky coming in there with the situation I did,” Ryan said. “Hey, that’s the way it goes. No excuses. We went in there and did the best we could. I wish things would have been different. I wish Sammy Watkins wouldn’t have had a broken foot and been healthy the whole year. I wish our draft picks would have played. There’s a lot of things that I wished for, but at the end of the day, I’m responsible for the product on the field.”

Ryan sounds accountable for his side of the mistakes in the interview, though this next blurb will be the point many remember most:

“The one thing about (being on TV) is that you don’t lose,” Ryan said. “You’ll remember every damn loss. But the wins? You don’t necessarily remember. So, it takes a lot out of you. I’m tired of getting f—ked. Unless it’s a real situation, there’s no sense of getting into it again.”

He also sounds quite indifferent about Buffalo’s future:

“I don’t wish them bad will,” Ryan said. “I don’t. But I don’t wish them luck, either. I’ll be honest: I don’t wish them good luck. I don’t wish them bad luck. I just don’t wish them luck. I wish the Jets luck.”

Ryan believed his Bills were contenders and said as much during his tenure. Things went wrong, both in and out of his control, and he now has a media role for the Super Bowl.

From the sounds of it—at least for now—Ryan doesn’t have any plans to hop back to coaching right away. That could change in a hurry if teams start calling him this time next year.