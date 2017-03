Ric Flair is coming up on 70 years of age, and he’s still in better shape than most of us.

The former NWA/WCW/WWE star has now been immortalized, which the world got to see at Wrestlemania Axxess on Thursday. Here’s what the statue looked like.

Tonight @ricflairnatureboy was immortalized with this beautiful statue. Come see it in person at #Axxess this weekend!! #Wrestlemania A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

In case you’re wondering, the only other wrestlers to get statues are Andre the Giant, Dusty Rhodes, Bruce Sammartino and The Ultimate Warrior.