As painful as it is, the Falcons are going to have to watch the film of their epic collapse in Super Bowl LI to find out what they can do to prevent something like that from happening again.

Safety Ricardo Allen doesn’t have a problem with that.

“I’ll probably watch it 10 times a day,” he told ESPN.com Tuesday as the Falcons cleaned out their lockers. “I’ll probably watch it over and over and over again just to see to what went wrong and when it went wrong and why it went wrong.”

The Falcons blew a 28-3 lead late in the third quarter and fell 34-28 to the Patriots. Their 25-point lead was the biggest blown lead in Super Bowl history.

Allen might have teammate Robert Alford over to watch the dreaded film.

“I’m probably going to watch it at least three or four times just to see what I could have done better to help my team win and to keep this feeling with me to use as motivation as a grind for next season,” said the cornerback who had an 82-yard pick-six in the game.

No matter how much Allen and Alford break down the film, there will be no logical answer for how Julian Edelman came up with the ball while sandwiched between the two of them and Keanu Neal on the game-tying drive.