Cavs forward Richard Jefferson has turned back the clock this season, and has been playing with as much passion and energy as he did in his prime ten years ago.

That passion isn’t always appreciated by his opposition, though.

Jefferson dunked all over Terry Rozier during Wednesday night’s game, and hung on the rim a bit, which entailed him having his crotch near Rozier’s face.

Rozier, as you might imagine, was not happy about it, so he threw the ball at Jefferson afterward.

Richard Jefferson…still dunking on people pic.twitter.com/d3Wgjsorxq — The Cauldron (@TheCauldron) March 2, 2017

Rozier was hit with a technical, and that was the end of that.

It probably would’ve been more fair to give Jefferson a technical, too, given that he incited the activity, but that’s not what happened.