LeBron James claims he just didn’t have “it” after a poor shooting night against the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, but teammate Richard Jefferson offered another explanation.

In an interview with Fox Sports Ohio, Jefferson revealed that James might have been sick, which would explain why James went 4-of-13 with only 11 points in Game 3.

“I know he won’t talk about it, so I’ll give my big guy a shot,” Jefferson said, via Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports. “Deron Williams missed shootaround this morning, because he had like a little bug—just really lethargic, had no energy—and I think that’s what ‘Bron had.”

James bounced back on Tuesday night, scoring 34 points in a 112-99 Game 4 victory. He has now scored at least 30 points in nine of his last 10 playoff games.