The Seattle Seahawks might be in hot water with the NFL over an apparent injury to Richard Sherman.

After taking a loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, head coach Pete Carroll took a radio inteview and let slip star cornerback Richard Sherman has been dealing with a knee injury.

This was run-of-the-mill talk where a coach boasts about his guys. The problem is simple—Seattle apparenlty never listed Sherman as injured on the injury report, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk:

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said today on 710 ESPN in Seattle that Sherman suffered an MCL injury during the season. Carroll said the injury was affecting Sherman both physically and mentally. That raises an obvious question: Why did the Seahawks’ injury report repeatedly list Sherman’s days off as “not injury related” when an injury was affecting him physically and mentally?

PFT later tried to reach out to the NFL about the situation, though the league refused to comment.

Rest assured the NFL will do its due dilligence on this one. Skimping on an injury report or even outright lying isn’t uncommon in the NFL. A coach messing up and outright admitting it is.

Of the many problems the NFL has right now, it can’t have a spotlight on shady injury report practices. Carroll just turned the spotlight himself.