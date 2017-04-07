The Richard Sherman trade rumors apparently have some serious legs.

Serious legs, as apparently Sherman has made it clear he wants to go to a contender if the Seattle Seahawks decide to up and trade him.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald talked with Michael David Smith on PFT Live about the situation:

“Richard Sherman is talking to some people,” Salguero said. “He wants to play in Super Bowls or have a chance to compete in Super Bowls, so he has some degree of leverage as to where this train goes.”

Salguero goes on to say he doesn’t think a trade will happen at all because of Seattle’s asking price in return to Sherman. That doesn’t fully eliminate the idea of it happening.

As we’ve noted, Sherman has said in the past he doesn’t think it will happen either, per MMQB’s Albert Breer:

“Very little chance it happens, but both sides are listening. I honestly don’t have much more to say about it than what I’ve already said. We have a great relationship. … There is a lot of love and respect. There is no bad blood.”

Here’s the catch—a team like the New England Patriots might be willing to cough up what it takes.

If not, it’s important to keep in mind the Seahawks still view themselves as Super Bowl contenders and trade chatter only pops up because of Sherman’s price tag. The two could simply stick it out together and this is all moot, though that wouldn’t be any fun.

