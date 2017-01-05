Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman is doing his best Marshawn Lynch impression, it seems.

Sherman has been upset with the Seattle media over the last few weeks, and even threatened to get a reporter’s credentials revoked, which he doesn’t really have the power to do. And with the Seahawks preparing to host a playoff game this week, you’d think he would have more important things on his mind.

But he seems pretty focused on this. On Wednesday, he made it clear that he’s done talking to the Seattle media, and will only issue statements through ESPN’s Ed Werder.

Richard Sherman says he's not talking to local media, anyone who has ticked him off lately. Social media does exist, of course. #Seahawks — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 4, 2017

Seahawks CB Richard Sherman declined request to talk to local media today. Says only talking to Ed Werder, and on social media. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 4, 2017

Can “I’m just here so I don’t get fined” be far behind?