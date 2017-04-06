Let the NFL rumors market tell it, the Seattle Seahawks are about to trade star cornerback Richard Sherman.

Sherman, 29, remains one of the best at what he does in the NFL, though rumors might seem to have weight given the contractual situation in Seattle’s defensive backfield.

Ask him, though, and these rumors aren’t about bad blood between the two sides, as he told MMQB’s Albert Breer:

“Very little chance it happens, but both sides are listening. I honestly don’t have much more to say about it than what I’ve already said. We have a great relationship. … There is a lot of love and respect. There is no bad blood.”

Breer also wondered if this was simply the Seahawks sending him a message:

“Not at all. I’m not in the least bit concerned about that.”

Look, Sherman understands this is a business so he isn’t one to keep his feelings under wrap. If the team wants to move him for financial reasons or other, he clearly isn’t going to be too upset about it.

Whether the Seahawks move him is another conversation. It’s hard to imagine the team will want to let go of one of the league’s best, but if it has the long-term outlook in mind and a team like the New England Patriots comes calling, these rumors could gain some legs near the draft.

About Chris Roling

Chris is an Ohio University E.W. Scripps School of Journalism graduate and associate editor here at TSD. He also covers breaking news and the NFL at Bleacher Report and resides in Athens (OH) with his wife and two dogs.

Email Twitter