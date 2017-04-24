This being draft week, NFL news is flying around fast and furious.

One offseason story line seems to be quieting down, however.

It doesn’t look like the Seahawks will be trading Richard Sherman.

The three-time All-Pro cornerback kept the speculation alive when he skipped voluntary workouts last week, but he showed up this week according to NFL.com.

Schneider on Sherman: 'Right now we’ve kind of moved past it. If someone calls and goes crazy with something, we’ll discuss it.' — Stephen Cohen (@scohenPI) April 24, 2017

Seahawks general manager John Schneider hasn’t completely closed the door on a deal. If a team knocks his socks off with an offer, he’d listen.

No one can say the Seahawks don’t think outside the box, but for now it looks like the Legion of Boom will stay together.