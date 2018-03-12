It appeared as if the Seahawks were happy to let veteran cornerback Richard Sherman walk, due to his injury history and the amount of money he was looking to be paid.

And while that talk was initially based on a lot of rumors and whispers, the writing is now on the wall, and it really does look like the Seahawks were content with letting Sherman move on.

Sherman signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the 49ers over the weekend, and apparently, the Seahawks had no interest in matching that offer.

Sherman confirms that the Seahawks turned down an opportunity to match the #49ers offer. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) March 12, 2018

The Legion of Boom is no more, with Sherman, Jeremy Lane and DeShawn Shead all moving on. Still, the question remains about Sherman’s health.

Will the veteran cornerback be the same after suffering a ruptured Achilles last season? Time will tell.