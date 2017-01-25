It seems that whether the Seahawks are in the Super Bowl or not, we’re bound to hear something from Richard Sherman this time of year.

The Seahawks’ cornerback told Sal Palantonio of ESPN that taking a draft pick from the Seahawks for their failure to disclose his knee injury during the 2016 season would be “foolishness.”

Sherman didn’t miss a game but often missed practice this season. The Seahawks said those missed practices were “not injury related.”

Both Sherman and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll acknowledged that Sherman’s knee wasn’t right.

Sounds like an injury that should have been reported.

Perhaps it would more foolish of the NFL to let something like that slide, especially considering the Seahawks twice have been busted for violating offseason practice rules and already are down three OTA days and a fifth-round draft pick this year because of it.

