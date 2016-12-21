Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman had to answer questions from the media Tuesday about his shouting match with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell during Thursday night’s game and it didn’t end well for one reporter.

According to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, Jim Moore of 710 ESPN “told Sherman that he didn’t understand that Bevell is trying to call plays he thinks will work but that Sherman thinks he has a ‘better handle’ of what should be called.”

“No,” Sherman told Moore. “I just had a — we had a — prior experience (the Super Bowl) so we talked about that. But let me guess — you have a better play to call. Let me guess, you have a better experience.”

When Moore responded “no,” Sherman snapped back: “Then you should probably kind of stop.”

It didn’t end there. When Sherman passed Moore on the way back to the locker room, he told the reporter: “You don’t want to go there. You do not. I’ll ruin your career.”

“You’ll ruin my career?” Moore asked. “How are you going to do that?”

“I’ll make sure you don’t get your media pass anymore,” Sherman said.

“Is that right?” Moore replied.

“Yes, it is,” Sherman said.

Sherman still believes he is in the right for criticizing Bevell’s play-calling near the goal line despite meeting with head coach Pete Carroll about the incident.