It is beginning to seem like a matter of time before the Seattle Seahawks trade star cornerback Richard Sherman.

Sherman has been quite open about the process so far, though the idea still never really seemed like a real ordeal. Seattle needs to better spend cap elsewhere, but giving up one of the best corners in the game didn’t seem like the best route for a team that wants to contend.

Yet here are the Seahawks apparently lowering the asking price, as pointed out by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio:

Last week, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported that the Seahawks are looking for a very good player and a high pick in the draft. Now, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media says the Seahawks wants a first-round pick in 2017 and a conditional mid-round pick in 2018 to get the trade done.

As we’ve noted in the past, Sherman is apparently involved in his own trade talks and the fact he wants to go to a contender makes it hard for the Seahawks to get proper value in return.

Here’s Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald:

“Richard Sherman is talking to some people,” Salguero said. “He wants to play in Super Bowls or have a chance to compete in Super Bowls, so he has some degree of leverage as to where this train goes.”

Sherman himself has said there is “very little chance it happens.” But where there is smoke, fire usually follows. And there has been quite a bit of smoke around this story.

If something happens, it’s probably best to expect it during the draft. By then, the price for Sherman should be one pick.