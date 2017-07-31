Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle showed off his artsy side at Harrison Barnes’ wedding on Saturday.

Carlisle played Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazing,” and he absolutely crushed it.

Below is video of an NBA coach playing the piano like a boss.

Excuse the language. Rick Carlisle is not only an amazing coach, but also a very talented pianist! Watching him play made me want to hop back on the keys. Crazy day. #hbee2017 A post shared by FREE ALEX. (@ryanonlyryan) on Jul 30, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

Here’s the caption that accompanied the video, from someone who was at the wedding.

I, too, want to hop back on the keys, except I’m terrible at playing the piano, so no one else wants me to do that.