Louisville head coach Rick Pitino was irate over some heckling from a UNC fan during halftime of Wednesday’s game at the Dean E. Smith Center.

It’s unclear what the fan said to him, as Pitino did not reveal the details, but he did say he was upset because it was an adult doing the heckling, rather than a student.

So when the male said something he didn’t like, Pitino defended himself and shouted back at him, which he had every right to do.

Rick Pitino is very displeased with a UNC fan pic.twitter.com/z4bYUuyMw6 — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 23, 2017

Pitino had to actually be restrained after nearly going after the fan.

U of L support staff just came out with UNC staff and the cops in the corner of the stands where fans/Pitino exchanged words. — Jeff Greer (@jeffgreer_cj) February 23, 2017

We don’t blame Pitino one bit for reacting like he did. If you’re a grown man cowardly shouting things at another grown man during a basketball game, you need to evaluate your life.

“Cash me outside, how bout dat?!” was what Pitino said, pretty much.