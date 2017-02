Rapper Rick Ross knows a thing or two about partying, but he can’t hang with Rob Gronkowski and the Patriots, apparently.

Ross attended the Super Bowl parade on Tuesday, as well as the afterparty, and had a lot to drink during that time—so much so that he puked while on stage with Gronk at one point.

The rap mogul appeared on “The Brilliant Idiots” podcast with Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz to talk about it.