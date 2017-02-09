The city of Boston was lit for the Super Bowl parade, so of course rap mogul Rick Ross was there. When there’s a party, no matter where it is, that’s where you’ll find Ricky Rozay.

So when the Patriots players hit the afterparty following the parade, you already know Ross was there with them. Sure enough, he was, and was seen popping Luc Belaire champagne with Rob Gronkowski, Brandon Bolden and Logan Ryan.

He even hooked Gronk up with a chain, which you can see in the video and in this photo.

When Ross is in the building, you know it’s a big deal.