Rickie Fowler may have dropped out of the top ten as far as the official world golf rankings are concerned, but he didn’t fall far, currently sitting in twelfth.
And he’s winning off the golf course as well, that’s for sure.
Fowler confirmed he’s dating pole vaulting viral star Allison Stokke, whose amazing body and radiant look brought forth plenty of positive reactions on social media. The two made it official with this post.
Stokke also posted some other pictures of the two hanging out together as a couple.
Here are a few other recent photos of Stokke.
Well done, Rickie.