Rickie Fowler may have dropped out of the top ten as far as the official world golf rankings are concerned, but he didn’t fall far, currently sitting in twelfth.

And he’s winning off the golf course as well, that’s for sure.

Fowler confirmed he’s dating pole vaulting viral star Allison Stokke, whose amazing body and radiant look brought forth plenty of positive reactions on social media. The two made it official with this post.

When you wish you could still be on vacation! #RickFoundaChick A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on May 27, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

Stokke also posted some other pictures of the two hanging out together as a couple.

Oddly enough the @columbus_zoo declined our request to take them home 🤷🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on May 31, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

We tied? A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Here are a few other recent photos of Stokke.

I'm not sure if you heard but I did over a thousand A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

😎 A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Mar 19, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

🆙🆙🆙 A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:27pm PST

Well done, Rickie.