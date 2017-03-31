Rickie Fowler was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch at Friday’s Astros-Cubs exhibition game at Minute Maid Park.

He’s in the Houston area as he’s currently playing in the Shell Houston Open, and finished up play shortly before the game. He then made his way to the park to hurl the first pitch and get the game underway.

Fowler’s throw wasn’t bad actually. It was a bit high, but he did get the ball to the plate, and it had some zip on it. There was plenty of arm, and that’s always good. Your browser does not support iframes.

He holds himself to a high standard, though, and did say the throw was “a little embarrassing.” We’ve seen a lot worse, though.

