We all know when the Warriors won their first title in the Stephen Curry-Klay Thompson era two years ago, Riley Curry was the real MVP.

I mean sure, Steph may have won the league’s MVP Award, but after Riley stole the show at a presser and burst onto the national scene, it was all about her.

Now that she (and Steph) have a title win under their belt, they celebrated the second one on Monday night like they had been there before, because they had.

So this time, it wasn’t really about running around during pressers, but she did celebrate in her dad’s arms, and gave us a really cool moment to watch.

Notice how Riley looked at her reflection in the Larry O’Brien Trophy, and fixed her hat while doing so.

Move over Kevin Durant, Riley Curry is da real MVP! 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/qHROV3lOiB — TotalProSports (@TotalProSports) June 13, 2017

Riley taught us that trophies are great mirrors/suitable for fixing your look. That’s their real purpose.