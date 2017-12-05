Conor McGregor’s fans are none too pleased with pop star Rita Ora, who was seen out with “The Notorious One” on Monday night.

Ora tried to strike up the band by posting pictures of the two together, with “Date Night” as the caption, as you can see below.

Sure enough, it worked.

McGregor’s fans have been going off on Ora, calling her a homewrecker, among other things. The thing is that it was a joke, and the two are just friends. McGregor and his girlfriend have a son together and appear to be quite happy.

Ora zinged all the haters by finishing off her joke, later posting a photo with her “real date.”

Do better, Internet. You’re better than this.