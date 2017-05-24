Rob Gronkowski’s acting career began when he made a quick cameo in the “Entourage” movie with teammate Julian Edelman, and judging by this music video he recently starred in, it’s unlikely that he’ll be landing any major roles anytime soon.

Gronk collaborated with DJ/EDM producer 3LAU and helped produce a music video for his new song, “On My Mind.”

As far as the content of the video, it was all over the place. There were half-naked car wash fantasies, trampoline parties and drinks thrown in faces, which is about what you’d expect from a Gronk production.

Gronk first heard the song in Houston during Super Bowl week, and when 3LAU asked him if he wanted to star in the video, he, of course, accepted.

The Patriots tight end was his usual goofy, jovial self in the video, and it worked, but it’s hard to imagine him landing any roles where he has to, you know, speak, and act.