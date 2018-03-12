It’s still unclear if Rob Gronkowski will return to the Patriots for what would be his ninth season in the league, as he’s currently mulling retirement.

A report even stated that Gronk was faced with the same decision this time last year, and he elected to play, which was likely a smart decision on his part.

As for the future, we’re still unsure what Gronk will do, but a recent report should make Patriots fans breathe a bit easier. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Gronkowski has been working out at TB12 Sports Therapy Center, so he’s still been in touch with his friend and teammate.

One note: #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski’s status may be officially up in the air, but he’s spent his days working out at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center at Gillette. That’s another good sign for New England. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2018

Gronk would not be doing this if he had already made up his mind about retirement. Instead, he’d be drinking on a cruise ship somewhere.

It doesn’t guarantee that Gronk will be back for 2018, but it does make him returning to the Patriots appear more likely.