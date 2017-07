There aren’t many athletes that are better at being the life of the party than Rob Gronkowski.

That’s why it made perfect sense when Demi Lovato picked him to help kick off her house party tour — “Sorry Not Sorry.” Gronk joined 200 other guests to kick off the tour in Boston, and it looked like quite the scene, and a pretty cool idea. Rather than performing in front of 20,000+ people, Lovato elected for a more personal and hands-on setting.

I kicked off my House Party Tour last night. You guys were incredible Boston! Nothing like performing in someone’s living room 💗💗 #SNSHouseParty @kiss108 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

The Summer of Gronk tour continues.