New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is a legend for many reasons.

Among them are him impeccable hands. Gronk didn’t get to flash these in the Super Bowl, but made a point to do so during Tuesday’s Super Bowl parade when a fan lobbed a can of beer at his face.

Gronk, of course, snagged it and celebrated:

Rob Gronkowski, best hands in the league pic.twitter.com/7ZLglcYnkp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 7, 2017

Elsewhere, Gronk could be seen partying with the likes of Martellus Bennett and LeGarrette Blount.

Nice hands, Gronk.