Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had quite the day when the team visited the White House on Wednesday.

First, he crashed press secretary Sean Spicer’s daily briefing. And he followed that up by fist-bumping President Donald Trump, making for a funny photo. Check out Trump’s facial expression.

It was an honor to be in the Oval Office fist 👊 pumping POTUS @realdonaldtrump Making America Great Again 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

So there you have it. Gronk’s gonna make America great again.