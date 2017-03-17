Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is doing his best to avoid the cold weather in the New England area. Instead, he’s been nice and warm partying it up in Miami—with models.

Gronk, along with Flo Rida, hit up the Hawkers Model Volleyball Tournament, which benefits the Jack Brewer Foundation. Rapper Travis Scott provided the entertainment, which the models probably enjoyed.

It’s been less than six weeks since the Patriots won the Super Bowl, and Gronk has already been making the rounds for his partying world tour. He was recently at the Daytona 500, now he’s in Miami, and with Spring Break upcoming, he’ll likely be somewhere else warm and exotic next.

For the full details on Gronk’s stint in Miami, head over to NESN for the full story.

About Matt Birch



Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.

Email Twitter

