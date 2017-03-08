Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has a partying reputation, even among young children.

Gronk has never really claimed to be a role model, and knows how he’s perceived by the public, but he also probably wasn’t expecting what happened when he went to speak at Sheffield Elementary in Turners Falls, Mass. on Tuesday.

As the Patriots tight end graced their presence—holding a water bottle—students enthusiastically chanted “chug it!”

And so, he did. Gronk also capped it off with one of his patented spikes.

Elementary students cheer "chug it" for @RobGronkowski to drink his water in Turners Falls. He obviously finished with a spike. pic.twitter.com/fmzdqSvQQv — Amanda Keane (@AmandaKeaneNews) March 7, 2017

It’s great to see Gronk giving back to the community, and he talked about what that meant for him.

“It’s special for sure,” he said, via WGGB. “It keeps you humble and it helps you want to keep it going, to keep on doing what I’m doing. It’s especially good to know that you are a role model for the kids and the community, come here give them a little advice, keep working hard. Keep staying on the right page and also just having fun with them. They asked me what my favorite ice cream is and I say cookies and cream and they all flip out. You got to love that.”

The spikes never get old.