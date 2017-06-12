Rob Gronkowski is a big auto racing fan, showing up at NASCAR events and the like.

Apparently, he’s a fan of monster trucks, too, and has always wanted his own. And now he’s got his wish.

Monster Jam came to Gillette Stadium this past weekend, and it just so happens that the energy drink that sponsored the race also has Gronk on its payroll.

So, to keep their man happy, they gifted him a customized monster struck, with his name and number — “GRONK 87” — inscribed on it.

And yeah, of course he watched a driver take it for a spin.

Pretty sweet ride.