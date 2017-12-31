Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski wasn’t targeted in Sunday’s 26-6 win over the Jets, but the team didn’t really need his services, as New England jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in the game.

And while Gronk didn’t have a catch in the game, he seemed to be OK with it, since it entailed him equaling his favorite number, as it relates to receptions. Gronkowski finished the regular season with 69 catches, and he seemed to be well aware of that fact, given what he had to say after Sunday’s game was in the books.

Gronkowski was asked by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable if he knew how many catches he’s recorded this season, and apparently, he did.

“Yeah, 69 I got,” Gronk said with a smile.

Hey Rob Gronkowski, did you know how many catches you finished with this year? pic.twitter.com/ivbllH99iJ — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) December 31, 2017

Gronk did miss out on a $2 million on-field performance bonus, though, as he needed 11 receptions or 116 yards to hit the incentive. So while he seemed to be content with 69 catches, he likely would’ve preferred 80.