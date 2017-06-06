The defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots got some good news on Tuesday. Tight end Rob Gronkowski, whose season was cut short by a back injury, is finally healthy after undergoing surgery to repair a herniated disk last December.

“I’m 100 percent, good to go,’’ Gronkowski said, via the Boston Globe. “I feel great. My rehab went super well.”

The perennial Pro Bowler arrived for his sixth straight practice of the offseason on Tuesday and told reporters it felt great to be out there again.

“It’s great. Just getting out here for OTAs, minicamp, and just being able [to participate] conditioning-wise, strength-wise, the weight room,’’ he said. “Just being out on the field with my teammates, the players, just getting to get on the same page and just being able to play football, it’s good.’’

When healthy, Gronkowski has proven to be one of the best offensive weapons in the league. Prior to his injury in 2016, Gronkowski totaled 154 catches, 2,300 yards and 23 touchdowns over the 2014 and 2015 seasons.