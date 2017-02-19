Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski missed the second half of the season with a back injury, but he seems to be recovering nicely already.

Gronk suffered the injury in Week 10 against the Seahawks, and reaggravated it against the Jets. He had surgery shortly after.

A video recently emerged of him working out — in front of a lot of cameras, which is weird — and it shows Gronk’s back is probably doing just fine, being that he was doing rows.

The 27-year-old will be looking to rebound next season.