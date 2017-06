Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is pretty much the perfect wedding guest. He’s a celebrity, he’s good-looking and he’s entertaining.

Gronk hit up a wedding over the weekend, where he was a guest at. And at one point, the bride and groom had some fun and tossed the wedding bouquet, which Gronk “intercepted,” then spiked/destroyed.

Gronk with the INT and the spike at the wedding tonight @barstoolsports pic.twitter.com/NHft5FbUNz — Ant Bonfiglio (@abonfigs2112) June 3, 2017

The guy spikes everywhere, and does not discriminate.