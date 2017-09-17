Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was held in check by Chiefs All-Pro safety Eric Berry in Week 1, but the extended rest and extra time to prepare for the Saints appeared to do him some good.

Midway through the first quarter of Sunday’s game, with the Patriots clinging to a 6-3 lead, Tom Brady did a great job of avoiding the rush and buying time in the pocket. That allowed Gronk to get open downfield, and Brady floated the ball to him perfectly.

Gronk did the rest — rumbling into the end zone for his 69th career touchdown.

It appears the Brady-Gronk connection is back in full swing.