The talk about Rob Gronkowski’s potential retirement appears to be more than just a rumor, as the Patriots tight end mulls playing in what would be his ninth season in the league.

Gronk has suffered a number of injuries over the past few years, including to his back and head, both of which are serious in nature. Not only that, Gronk is the type of person that can do just fine without football, as he has a very active social life, and is often the life of the party.

Still, Gronk is arguably the best tight end in the league, and playing for the Patriots, with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick running the show, is hard to pass up.

Or is it?

A recent report from NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran stated that Gronk considered retirement before the 2017 season began.

“He seriously considered stepping away from the game in training camp [last season],” Curran said. “He had kind of had it. At that point his body wasn’t responding. He wanted to train a certain way. The team didn’t necessarily want him to train the way he wanted to train. They were at logger heads. He was pissed.”

Curran continued:

“He didn’t enjoy himself in 2017,” Curran revealed. “He didn’t have a good time, despite the fact that his body was in a better shape than its been in a long time, and despite the fact that he’s one of the most dominant players at any skill position. The atmosphere in New England is starting to wear on him physically and mentally.”

Belichick runs a tight ship, so it’s understandable that his coaching style could be wearing on Gronk. Still, the Patriots tight end signed a contract and makes a lot of money, so “not having fun” doesn’t seem like a good enough reason to call it quits.

Gronk is due a roster bonus for 2018, so it will be interesting to see if he lets the Patriots know which way he’s leaning — and soon.