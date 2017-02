Rob Gronkowski was predictably the biggest star of the New England Patriots Super Bowl parade on Tuesday.

Though he didn’t get to help on the field as the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons, Gronk used the festivities to show off his hands and the classic Gronk Spike.

A fan in the crowd tossed Gronk a beer. Gronk did the rest:

PARADE GRONK SPIKE pic.twitter.com/GCLOPsPi23 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 7, 2017

It’s safe to say Gronk’s back is just fine after that spike.