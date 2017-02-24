The New England Patriots and their fans still apparently aren’t over their beef with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski had an interview with ESPN this week in which he put Goodell on notice, saying he doubted fans would let him land at the airport, let alone make it all the way to the stadium.

A notable blurb:

“I’m telling you, he won’t get through the highway if the fans saw him. I don’t even think he can even land in the airport in Boston because Patriot fans are the best fans, they’re the most loyal fans. I’m telling you, they might just carry out Roger themselves. They couldn’t even get to the stadium in Foxborough if he landed in Boston.”

Goodell, of course, has avoided Foxborough like the plague since Deflategate. He went as far as attending games in Atlanta in back-to-back weeks during the playoffs rather than traveling to see the Patriots play. He’s the commissioner and he doesn’t need an invitation, yet he continues to help make this a story by avoiding it.

Alas, one could have guessed handing the Lombardi Trophy over to the Patriots and the MVP Award to Tom Brady would be enough for fans.

Ask Gronk, though, and this beef is far from concluded. It doesn’t sound like Goodell will take in a Patriots home game next year, either.