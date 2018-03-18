A lot of the football talk in the Boston area pertains to whether or not Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will return for his ninth season with the team.

Gronk has sent a serious of cryptic messages on social media, but hasn’t definitively weighed in one way or another.

He was spotted at a bar on St. Patrick’s Day, dressed as a leprechaun, which is classic Gronk.

I think Rob Gronkowski just crashed my bachelor party in disguise. Not sure if he's going to retire, but said he could be playing for the "69ers" next season. I love my job. I love Gronk. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/ySWLHhjuJN — John Breech (@johnbreech) March 17, 2018

When asked about retirement, Gronk apparently told one person he’d be playing for the Patriots, while he informed another the decision was still to be determined.

I'm drinking at my bachelor party, so roll with this as you will… but Gronk was in the booth next to me at a bar, told a Patriots fan he WASN'T retiring. My dad (all-time leading scorer for Bengals) talked to him. Told him I was media, said TBD on retirement — John Breech (@johnbreech) March 17, 2018

Gronk is going to need to make up his mind sooner rather than later, especially with the draft roughly five weeks away.