A lot of the football talk in the Boston area pertains to whether or not Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will return for his ninth season with the team.
Gronk has sent a serious of cryptic messages on social media, but hasn’t definitively weighed in one way or another.
He was spotted at a bar on St. Patrick’s Day, dressed as a leprechaun, which is classic Gronk.
When asked about retirement, Gronk apparently told one person he’d be playing for the Patriots, while he informed another the decision was still to be determined.
Gronk is going to need to make up his mind sooner rather than later, especially with the draft roughly five weeks away.