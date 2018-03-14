Patriots tight end was just wishing his former teammate Danny Amendola well in his career endeavors with a recent Instagram post — or at least that’s what he wants everyone to believe.

Gronk took to IG to react to Amendola’s release, and to bid him farewell. But check out the caption in the post.

It was a honor playing with ya the past 5 years @dannyamendola Thanks for all the hugs and memories! Stay lit, Be FREE, Be HAPPY. Your hard work, the way you play at your size, the pain you fought through, the hits you take and get right back up talking shit back. I appreciated it all. Congrats. Enjoy Miami kid.

Remember, the report about Gronk contemplating retirement last season cited that he wasn’t enjoying himself on the Patriots, due to Bill Belichick running a tight ship.

Amendola is known for his wit, and, like Gronk, he likes to have fun from time to time, which might be why he chose to take his talents to South Beach.

As for Gronk, we still don’t know if he’ll return for what would be his ninth season with the Patriots.