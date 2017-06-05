Now that both Rob and Rex Ryan don’t have NFL coaching jobs, they don’t have much to lose, and can pretty much go out and be themselves.

That appears to be what happened in Nashville over the weekend, when the two were involved in a fight at a bar.

They were in Nashville for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals, and hit up the Penguins-Predators game at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday night. The following day brought the two brothers to a bar, where they got into a brief fight with a guy, who gave up pretty quickly.

Not really a good look for two recently-fired coaches — both of whom are likely attempting to make their way back into the NFL at some point — but it’s certainly not surprising, given their history.