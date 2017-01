Falcons cornerback Robert Alford is catching a lot of flack for playing up a tiny little push from Aaron Rodgers in Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

The two were having some words after the play, and Rodgers used his elbow to kind of brush Alford aside.

Somehow, that sent Alford flying.

Yeah, that’s an NBA-level flop. Regardless, Alford turned in a pretty great performance in the game, and blanketed Jordy Nelson, so he can do whatever he wants.