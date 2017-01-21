The Philadelphia 76ers are officially on a legitimate win streak right now, after winning their third game in a row on Friday night.

And the player that delivered on Friday wasn’t the one you might expect. It wasn’t Joel Embiid or T.J. McConnell, no, this time it was Robert Covington.

Trailing the Blazers by two points, Damian Lillard missed a big free throw that would come back to bite Portland. The Sixers went in full YOLO mode and did not call a timeout, which worked. They didn’t really get an open shot, as Covington pulled up for a contested three, and drained it!

One of the best moments of 2017 has been the 76ers surge! That continues on this Robert Covington DEEP game winning 3! 📽: (BR_Hoops) pic.twitter.com/f7kP0ev1l2 — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) January 21, 2017

That shot would end up being the game-winner, and lifted the Sixers to a 93-92 victory.