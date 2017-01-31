DeMarcus Cousins was nearly unguardable in Monday’s game against the Sixers, dropping 46 points in only 32 minutes of play.

Unfortunately, he fouled out in the game’s most pivotal moment, after turning the ball over via an errant pass with the Kings trailing, 116-113. There was only 58 seconds remaining in the game at the time, and Cousins probably would’ve been better suited to let that one go, rather than picking up his sixth foul.

And to make matters worse, Robert Covington trolled him with a wave after Cousins fouled out of the game. The Kings big man clearly wasn’t pleased about it.

DeMarcus Cousins gets taunted by Robert Covington after fouling out, Mount Boogie seconds from explosion 🌋🌋🌋 pic.twitter.com/jMqPxkrsHX — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 31, 2017

That probably wasn’t a good idea. Covington should know that it’s not good to get on Cousins’ bad side, and Boogie may enact revenge in the future.