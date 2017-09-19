It’s no secret that former Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III didn’t get along with Mike Shanahan when he was running the show in Washington, but he also wasn’t a big hit in the locker room with his teammates, either.

There were rumblings about a lack of accountability, a me-first attitude and being unwilling to do whatever it takes to help his team win. No one really went public with the remarks, though, aside for Jay Gruden, who once said that RG3 needs to worry about himself, rather than the rest of the team. That’s not something you usually hear a coach say.

Speaking of things to say, Santana Moss said a lot on Monday. He appeared on 106.7 The Fan, and revealed a few things about RG3 to Chad Dukes.

“You can’t do that,” Moss said. “One thing I’ll just share with you: God don’t like ugly. So the little credit that he did take for saying that, ‘Hey, they didn’t like what I was doing,’ or ‘they benched me and not allowing me to play,’ that’s what happens. So 2014 comes, and Jay Gruden comes in, and he don’t care,” Moss continued. “We see that now. He doesn’t care. He doesn’t care what he says about you, he doesn’t care what he says at you.

“And he rips RG every chance he gets, like every meeting, and we’re sitting there looking like, ‘Yeah. You know what? You were just so happy that Mike and Kyle and them is gone, but now you’re getting your behind ripped every day, because you’re not playing the kind of football that we need to play for us to be successful.’ So it comes back and bites you in your behind, because now you see this guy is at home. And, to be honest with you, I give it to you raw. I don’t know no other way to give it to you — raw and uncut, I always say that.”

RG3 took to Twitter on Tuesday and responded to Moss’ comments.

No subtweeting needed

Santana Moss, I treat you like a brother & have always had your back. To openly lie about me is a betrayal….. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Been lied on a lot over the years — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Showing up early, leaving late, putting in the extra hours, staying after practice & getting extra work in. We won the division that year. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Next year coach wants out, says he wants out, says he never wanted me as his QB & I GET BLAMED? C'mon man. I have been the good soldier. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Some so desperately want me to fit this negative narrative that has been pushed about me. But I don't fit it. Never have. Never will. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Proved it in Cleveland. Voted Captain. Came back to play for my teammates just to help us win 1 game. With a broken shoulder. Stop the lies — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

We’re going to have to side with Moss on this one. There’s a reason RG3 is out of football right now, so he needs to stop playing the victim.