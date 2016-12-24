Robert Griffin III has suffered another injury as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

RGIII hit Saturday’s contest against the San Diego Chargers looking to help the team win its first game of the season and build on a solid performance in his return from injury a few weeks ago.

Instead, the Chargers bullied the Browns into submission. Taking his seventh sack of the day, RGIII was forced from the field with an injury. Twitter’s reaction said it all:

Robert Griffin hurt again, so sad — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) December 24, 2016

Chargers sack Robert Griffin for seventh time today. Injured on play. In comes QB Cody Kessler. — Michael Gehlken (@sdutGehlken) December 24, 2016

Robert Griffin III has been taken to the locker room and is being evaluated for a possible concussion. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2016

RGIII just can’t win. After his ugly split with the Washington Redskins, he joined on with the Browns and head coach Hue Jackson looking to start fresh and be a franchise quarterback. Instead, he suffered an injury in Week 1 and didn’t return until mid-December. He thew for 104 yards and an interception while rushing for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. The next week, he threw for 196, ran for 48 and a score against the Buffalo Bills.

Saturday, Griffin had thrown for 164 yards and ran for another 42 before exiting the game. It’s hard to imagine he’ll suit up on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17.

This is a big blow for the Browns, who wanted to evaluate RGIII before the offseason. How the team proceeds at quarterback is anyone’s guess. Griffin has one more year on his current contract.