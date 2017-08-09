It’s hard to comprehend why fathers fight at their kid’s sporting events, and yet, it continues to happen.

That’s exactly what took place over the weekend, when former NBA star Robert Horry showed how not to act in public.

Horry was attending his son’s 3-on-3 tournament in Los Angeles, when he claims a man was trash talking other teams. That guy is pretty terrible, if that’s true, but Horry didn’t respond in the appropriate manner.

What he did do, was punch the man, multiple times, which you can see in this video from TMZ Sports.

Horry may have overreacted a bit there.