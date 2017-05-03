Robert Kraft and the rest of the NFL world continue to talk about Deflategate.

It’s a tiring subject, though it makes sense the owner of the New England Patriots might bring it up here and there.

And Kraft just did once again—in a way that might make more than a few people angry.

Here’s the critical nuggets from USA Today‘s A.J. Perez:

“Well, I don’t hold grudges, but I also don’t forget anything,” Kraft said with a smirk. “Envy and jealousy are incurable diseases. I’m going into my 24th season as an owner. I’m passionate about owning a football team in my hometown. “If I hadn’t won, I would be so angry at our folks and thinking about what we’d have to do (to win a title). So, our competitors, I understand how they brought pressure on the league office to be very strong and (lobbied) not to compromise on an issue that was nonsense and foolishness.”

Tell us how you really feel, Mr. Kraft.

Kraft, at least in a way, probably isn’t wrong. The other 31 teams in the league are probably tired of the current dynasty created in large part because the Patriots lucked out and landed Tom Brady. To make matters even worse, the Patriots just won a Super Bowl despite Brady missing the first four games of the season.

This comment from Kraft was said in a casual manner, but does a couple things. One, it stokes the flames of rivalries further. Two, it keeps the NFL in the spotlight during what should be a down period.

And three, it gives us a look into the thought process of the man behind the machine. Right or wrong, the comments will create a tidal wave of conversation.